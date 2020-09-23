Forecast Discussion 09/23/20 AM: Breezy & warm today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23rd: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23rd: 45°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:02 PM

A pleasant start to the day today and we are starting the day 10-15° warmer than Tuesday morning. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday with just some passing fair-weather clouds. We will be turning breezy this afternoon with sustained winds of 5-15 mph out of the northwest. Although we will have a cool breeze, high temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 70s. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight ahead of an approaching weak disturbance. Patchy valley fog will be possible with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak disturbance passing through the region will have limited moisture to tap into for any type of shower activity. There is a very low chance of a stray shower late Thursday but the majority of the area will remain dry. The main thing we will see from this system will be clouds. Highs will once again reach into the upper 70s, hovering 80 degrees. The end of the workweek will be very nice! We will see clouds decreasing leading to mostly sunny skies and summerlike temperatures will continue.

Heading into the weekend and the start of next week we will begin to see a change in our weather pattern. The start of the weekend will be nice and we will see mostly to partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours Saturday and an isolated shower will be possible late evening. The best chance for showers will be on Sunday afternoon and into the start of the next week. This period is not looking to be a washout, but any rainfall will be beneficial to the area. Temperatures go from hovering 80 degrees during the weekend to falling back towards 70 degrees on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SOME SUNSHINE, STRAY EVENING SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

