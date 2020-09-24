Forecast Discussion 09/24/2020 AM: Stray shower possible, most of us remain dry

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 24th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 24th: 45°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Another pleasant start to the day, we are seeing mid to high-level clouds increasing though. These mid to high clouds will continue today providing us for filtered sunshine. A weak disturbance passing through the region will bring a slim chance for a stray shower or storm to develop this afternoon. The best chance for development is looking to be in the Finger Lakes Region. The majority of the area looks to remain dry and any showers that do develop will produce little rainfall. Temperatures will continue to be above average as highs reach towards the low 80s. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies tonight and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows will near 50 degrees.

As we head into Friday and the weekend an area of high pressure will move back into the region. We will see mostly sunny skies Friday with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. By Sunday, clouds will fully begin to increase ahead of unsettled weather that looks to return to the Twin Tiers. An isolated shower will be possible late in the day Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be above average as highs will range from the low to mid-80s.

As we head into the first half of next week, multiple disturbances will move through the region. The exact timing on these passages is still uncertain at this time due to models not agreeing. Either way, we will see the return of showers and storms from Monday through Wednesday. The rainfall that we see will be a much-needed relief to the area. Temperatures look to be near average as highs range from the low 70s Monday to mid-60s Wednesday.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 51

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE, BREEZY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

MONDAY: CLOUDY, BREEZY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter