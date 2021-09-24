Forecast Discussion (09/24/21) AM: Sunshine returns today but shower chances return for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH: 47°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:02 PM

Today starts off mostly sunny as an area of high pressure moves into the region. As we head into this afternoon, a few clouds develop and move in from the West. These clouds will not last long and will dissipate by the dinner time hours thanks to that area of high pressure remaining in control. Temperatures today rise into the upper 60s. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly clear before cloud cover builds in late overnight. Lows tonight sit into the mid 40s, so it will be a cool but seasonable night. Cloud cover continues to build in tomorrow ahead of a weak cold front. This cold front moves through during the evening and brings with it some isolated showers. By tomorrow night, we dry and clear out a bit before our winds shift to the northwest which will help usher in some lake-effect showers and cloud cover. Highs on Saturday sit into the low 70s.

Those lake-effect showers and clouds that I mentioned stick around through Sunday. A weak boundary also moves through on Sunday which allows for the chance to see isolated showers during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday reach the upper 60s. A cold front moves through on Monday bringing with it another chance for showers to start the work week. Temperatures on Monday reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A few spotty showers may linger into Tuesday as that cold front exits the region but most will stay dry. On Tuesday, highs will reach the low 70s. Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. This allows for us to stay dry and clear out. Temperatures both days sit into the upper 60s.

Have an amazing Friday!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

