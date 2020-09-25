Forecast Discussion 09/25/20 AM: Mostly sunny & warm end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25th: 44°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Dense fog is impacting the majority of the Twin Tiers this morning, especially across portions of Tioga county in Pennsylvania. Dense to patchy fog will lift through the mid to late morning hours. Once the fog lifts we will enjoy mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the day. A light southwest breeze will continue to usher warm air into the region today. High temperatures are expected to once again reach into the low 80s. Mainly clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and calm winds will once again allow for dense to patchy valley fog to form overnight. Lows will fall back into the low 50s.

As we head into the upcoming weekend we are looking to stay mainly dry as models have slowed the progression of the next weather statement. We will see an increase in clouds, moisture, & winds throughout the weekend. Although the majority of the weekend will be dry, we will see the opportunity for sprinkles/patchy drizzle late Saturday and Sunday. We will see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Warmer than average temperatures will continue as highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s.

Unsettled weather looks to return to the area as we head into the new work week. Our first weak disturbance looks to move through on Monday bringing the opportunity for scattered showers. Better chance to see widespread rainfall is looking to be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Models are starting to have a better agreement on timing, so this is something that we will continue to watch this weekend. Any rainfall we do receive will be very beneficial to the area as most locations are experiencing moderate drought conditions. Temperatures will cool back down and highs are expected to be in the low 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SPRINKLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MUGGY, CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

