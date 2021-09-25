Forecast Discussion (09/25/21) AM: Mostly dry weekend followed by chances of rain starting next week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Fog Saturday morning, turning into mostly sunny conditions later in the afternoon. Dry start to the weekend. Highs reaching the mid 70’s. Cloud cover increases heading into the overnight hours. Lows dropping down to the high 40’s.

A weak cold front brings the chance for a stray shower Sunday morning. A chance for isolated showers Sunday afternoon as the front moves further across the Twin Tiers. Highs reaching the high 60’s. Overnight, chances for showers continue as another cold front makes its way to the region, but conditions will remain mostly dry. Lows dropping down to the low 50’s.

Chance for a few showers to start the new workweek. Otherwise, partly sunny Monday. Highs near 70 degrees. Chances for stray showers continue into Tuesday once the cold front finishes its journey across the Twin Tiers. High pressure builds in for midweek, providing mainly dry weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs into the 60s, near average for this time of the year.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

