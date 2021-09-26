Forecast Discussion (09/26/21) AM: Wet start to the workweek, but dryness returns midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 44°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Mainly clear start to Sunday morning. The afternoon hours will bring more cloud cover and a chance for isolated showers in some spots. Highs reaching the high 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases and so does the chance for spotty showers likely north of the Elmira area. Lows will drop down to the low 50’s.

Early Monday, the chances for spotty showers continue as a cold front approaches the Twin Tiers. Given the environmental conditions, chances are likely greater for the Southern Tier than the Northern Tier. Highs reaching the mid 70’s, the last above-average day we will see in the near future. Rain chances will clear out Monday afternoon but increasing cloud cover Monday night gives the chance for another round of spotty showers. Lows drop down to the mid to high 50’s.

Tuesday morning, chances for scattered showers are likely as another cold front traverses the region. The rain will subside later in the day. Temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the high 60’s and lows in the mid 40’s.

For the rest of the week, high pressure will set in. This will lead to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60’s for a daytime high temperature and nighttime low temperature in the high 40’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

MONDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter