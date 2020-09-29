Forecast Discussion 09/29/20 AM: Soaking rain & seasonable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 43°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:51 PM

A cold front moving through the region this morning with produce some much-needed rainfall across the area. High temperatures will occur this morning before cooler air enters the atmosphere. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, they will gradually fall back into the low 60s this evening. Light showers will arrive in the area this morning before steadier rainfall moves in for the afternoon. We will have the potential to see moderate to heavy rain at times. There is limited instability, only expecting isolated embedded thunderstorms. Steady rain looks to continue tonight before tapering off to light showers early Wednesday morning. On average the rainfall through the next 24 hours will be between 1-2″, the highest amounts will occur in locations that see the heavy rain bands move through. Low temperatures tonight will hover 50 degrees.

The above cold front will move to the east of the region on Wednesday. Thanks to wrap-around moisture from that system we will have the potential for isolated lake enhanced showers. By Wednesday afternoon we will see partial clearing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated shower chances look to continue through the end of the workweek but it won’t be a washout. Mainly dry conditions look to return as we towards the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will continue to be seasonable for this time of year.

TUESDAY: WIDESPREAD RAINFALL, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, ISOLATED EMBEDDED STORM

HIGH: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT: LIGHT RAIN, TRANSITIONING TO LIGHT SHOWERS LATE, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LINGER, PARTIAL CLEARING BY THE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

