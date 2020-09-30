Forecast Discussion 09/30/20 AM: Breaks in clouds and isolated showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30th: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30th: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:51 PM

The main batch of steady rainfall continues to move out of the area this morning. We are continuing to see light shower activity this morning but these will taper off as we head towards mid to late morning. We will see drier air work in the region leading to some clouds decreasing during the afternoon hours. There is still the potential for isolated shower activity today, especially as we head towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see this and the majority of the Twin Tiers look to remain dry. Windy and seasonable today as highs reach in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated showers and patchy valley fog will be possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

For the remainder of this week, we will be watching as a weak frontal system approaches the region. We will see the potential for scattered showers for the remainder of the workweek but it will not be a complete washout. Besides the scattered shower potential, we will see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

As we head towards the upcoming weekend at this point it looks to be mainly dry. Although we will be dry we will see more clouds than sunshine. A stray shower will be possible late Saturday and Sunday. High this weekend and into next week will be cool & comfortable as highs reach the low to mid-60s. The chance for showers will return early next week.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS EARLY BECOMING ISOLATED FOR THE AFTERNOON, TURNING PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED LAKE ENHANCED SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter