Forecast Discussion 1/1/20 PM: Warmer for Thursday and dry, rain returns Friday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1ST: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1ST: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

High pressure building into the region leads to partial clearing for Wednesday night. Dry for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 20s.

Some sunshine for early Thursday, then increasing mid and high level clouds for the afternoon as our next weather-maker pushes into the region. Southwest winds ushering in moisture along with warmth. Highs Thursday near 50 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Staying dry through midnight. Cloudy overnight and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The region between two frontal systems Friday. Primary system impacting the region bringing steady rain into the early morning hours Friday. Steady rain tapers to showers by the afternoon and continuing into the overnight. Rainfall amounts for the day under 0.50″. Otherwise, cloudy with highs into the low to mid 40s.

Low pressure again impacting the region Saturday. Models not in agreement at this early vantage point, but it does look like rain becomes likely into the morning and continues for the afternoon. Additional rain near 0.50″ possible. Highs Saturday into the 40s. Colder air working into the region for the overnight, allowing lingering rain to turn over to snowfall. At this early vantage point, it looks like 1-2″ of snow possible Saturday night into Sunday. This could change as models come into better agreement going into the weekend. Lingering showers early Sunday, then a break for the afternoon. Highs Sunday into the 30s. Next weather-maker moves into the region Sunday night into Monday, bringing more showers into early next week.

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE PM RAIN

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

