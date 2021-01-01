Forecast Discussion 1/1/2021 AM: Winter Weather Advisory, wintry mix moving in late

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1st: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1st: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

* Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Friday until 1 AM Saturday*

High pressure over the Twin Tiers for the very start of New Year’s Day, is not going to last. We have an eventful start to the year in the weather world but first, we will see some very welcome sunshine! Cold this morning, you will probably wake up to temperatures in the low-20s, we are expecting the mid-30s for highs today. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 2:00 this afternoon as a mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves into the region from the south this afternoon and evening. This may make travel during the evening hours a bit treacherous for a while until it transitions completely to rain during the late-night hours. Lows tonight will only drop to the low-30s, but there is a chance of rising temperatures overnight.

Some lingering rain showers tomorrow morning to start the first weekend of 2021, turning mostly cloudy by the late morning. Temperatures warm way up on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. Should be a fairly quiet day for any plans you may have this weekend. There is a slight chance for some snow late Saturday night, lows in the upper-20s.

Snow is likely on Sunday could possibly be mixed with rain as another low-pressure system moves into the region. Highs on Sunday are cooler, the mid-30s, near average. The precipitation will be a constant nuisance throughout the day. Lows Sunday night drop to the low-30s as cloud cover prevents sufficient cooling and snow showers taper off.

Going into next week with temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s and not much happening until the late week.

FRIDAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. TURNING CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/RAIN & BREEZY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. AM SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY. POSSIBLE MIX

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM FLURRIES

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

