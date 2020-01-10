Forecast Discussion 1/10/20 AM: Showers arrive today with warming temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Warmer air and rainfall enters this morning as winds pick up out of the south around 5-10 mph. Rain showers stay on the light side as a system passes towards our north, with less than an tenth of an inch of rainfall expected by Saturday. High temperatures top off in the mid 40s this afternoon as warmer air continues to filter in for the weekend. Overall if you are heading out today, keep the rain gear in the car, and a lighter jacket for the afternoon as temperatures will be close to ten degrees above average for this time of year.

As we progress into Saturday, rain shower chances stick with us but temperatures warm even more, highs topping off in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will approach the area bringing some steadier rainfall late Saturday and early Sunday with rain showers lingering for the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday are all dependent on timing just when that front passes through. Right now it looks like we will warm up into the low to mid 50s, but that could change. Either way this is looking to be an all rain event with breezy conditions at times, a great weekend to run out to finish errands or see a new movie!

As we move into Monday of next week, some sunshine returns with dry conditions but shower chances return mid week. Isolated showers exist on Tuesday with a rain snow mix possible Wednesday and into Thursday as colder air enters. Highs early next week remain in the 40s but we cool back near average in the mid 30s for Thursday of next week as a colder pattern looks to set up.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MIXTURE SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

