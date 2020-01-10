Forecast Discussion 1/10/20 PM: Mild weekend ahead with a chance for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Slow moving frontal system impacting the region Friday and for the weekend. Some light showers pushing through the Twin Tiers Friday evening, then sprinkles may still be felt through late overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows Friday night in the low to mid 40s.

Strong southerly winds continue to usher in warmth and moisture through Saturday. Despite limited sunshine, winds out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph will help temperatures to near 60 degrees by late day Saturday. A cold front also slowly approaching the Twin Tiers through the day, keeping most of the rainfall to Western and Central New York where Flood Watches are in place. Still, a stray shower possible for us in the Twin Tiers during the day Saturday. Cold front finally moves through overnight, which will increases the chance for showers Saturday night into early Sunday. Periods of heavy rainfall may be possible at night along with isolated rumbles of thunder. Showers may linger through the first half of Sunday, otherwise, drier air works into the region. Total rainfall for the weekend staying under 1″. Temperatures drop through the first half of Sunday following the cold front. Highs in the low to mid 50s, then dropping into the 20s by the overnight.

Dry start early next week before another weak disturbance brings a chance for showers late day Tuesday into Wednesday. Unseasonably warm through early next week with highs into the 40s and lows near freezing.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 25

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

