Forecast Discussion 1/10/2021 PM: Higher than average temperatures this week, shower chances return late

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

A wonderful sight, seeing plenty of sunshine to finish off your weekend. Higher than expected temperatures, with the upper-30s being reached. It has been pretty calm all day and that will continue into the night. High-pressure is to thank for the calm weather along with the lack of momentum even in the upper levels. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-20s and it’ll happen quickly just like last night, clouds increase overnight.

There is a chance for some morning snow to start your workweek but this is a small chance and little-no accumulation is expected. Cloudy skies during the morning hours and temperatures will be pretty chilly to start. Clouds decrease through the midday becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s. Tomorrow night, clouds should increase overnight with lows in the mid-20s.

Warmer than average temperatures dominate the rest of the week with highs in the low-40s possible through the rest of the workweek. Chances for showers move in on Thursday and Friday as a low-pressure system creeps in from the northwest.

MONDAY: AM CHANCE OF SNOW. TURNING SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter