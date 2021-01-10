Forecast Discussion 1/10/21 AM: More cloud cover and seasonable temperatures for our Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10th: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Sunday morning we are waking up with cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday morning thanks to that cloud cover. Light winds are making it feel like we are in the low to mid teens for all of us. Sunday will be a similar situation to Saturday with slightly less sunshine and lower temperatures. Highs for your Sunday should hit right at average for this time of year in the low-30s. Staying dry once again as not much is happening in the atmosphere. Lows tomorrow night drop to the low-20s while staying mostly cloudy.

Like mentioned earlier, not a lot is happening in the atmosphere for much of the upcoming week over the Twin Tiers. Monday sees temperatures well above average with highs in the upper-30s and that trend continues until Thursday where the low-40s are possible. That is when a slight chance for some showers to move in, Thursday evening. Friday, a chance of showers moves in with a weak wave moving through the area. The upcoming weekend sees a chance for flurries on Saturday as an actual low-pressure system moves closer from the northwest.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

