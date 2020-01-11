Forecast Discussion 1/11/2020 AM: Warm and wet weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 11TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 11TH: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Starting this weekend off in a very unseasonably warm way with temperatures this morning in the low 40s. That trend will continue as we get into the day with high temperatures in the very low 60s. Rain is likely throughout the day as a slow-moving frontal starts to work its way into the region. This is the same system bringing severe weather and flooding to the southern parts of the United States. A rumble of thunder is possible with the showers today. Low temperatures are similarly warm in the lower 50s with overnight showers continuing.

Tomorrow continues the warmer trend with highs in the mid-50s. Some showers lingering in the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies later in the day, some sunshine may make an appearance, albeit for not very long. The cold front moves through tomorrow so low temperatures will drop back down to the cold with lows in the lower 30s.

The upcoming week continues to be unseasonably warm, though not as warm this weekend. High temperatures Monday will reach the mid-40s, which is significantly higher than average. Mostly cloudy skies for the start of the workweek. Lows Monday night will drop to the upper 20s as cloud cover takes over.

The rest of the week sees temperatures similar to that of Monday’s. Another system moves through the region Thursday bringing rain chances and dropping temperatures back closer to seasonal averages.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. RUMBLE OF THUNDER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT SCATTERED SHOWERS. BREEZY.

LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

