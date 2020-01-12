Forecast Discussion 1/12/2020 AM: Morning showers, temperatures falling

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 12TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 12TH: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:57 PM

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all the counties in the light brown color.

For all counties except Tioga County, Pa. the advisory is in effect until 1 PM EST. The Wind Advisory for Tioga County, Pa. is in effect until 10 AM EST. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Saturated ground could enable trees to uproot easier than usual which may result in a few power outages.

Some showers and a rumble of thunder or two during the early morning hours to start off your Sunday. These showers will move out by mid-late morning turning mostly cloudy with some sunshine for the rest of the day. Windy conditions will remain, hence the Wind Advisory in place for all of our counties, this could impact travel especially for high profile vehicles. Some power outages may occur. High temperatures were met in the early morning hours reaching into the mid-60s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, not really giving a chance for a real “high temperature.” We’ll be in the mid-30s by 5 o’clock this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow stays dry and some sunshine may be seen and is welcome! A cooler day, though staying above average, high temperatures in the mid-40s. Still mostly cloudy skies, but the sun will have chances to look through them. Low temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s staying mostly cloudy.

Tuesday is cloudy with slight chances of showers as we get into the midweek. This will be during a time of zonal flow at the jet stream level, meaning west to east flow. Not expecting much from it, though it is strong which could create lift, that brings us the slight rain chances. High temperatures in the mid-upper 40s. Cloud cover will not allow for much cooling, low temperatures in the mid-30s.

Our next weather maker comes late in the week, dropping our temperatures back to average for this time of year.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & WINDY. LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50, FALLING THROUGHOUT THE DAY: 30s by 5PM

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CALMING WIND.

LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SOME SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

