Forecast Discussion 1/13/20 AM: Slight chance showers with warmer temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Most of us remain dry for the day today under Mostly Cloudy skies, but a few isolated showers are possible during late morning and through the afternoon. Temperatures luckily remain warmer than average still, peaking in the 40s this afternoon. As we move into tonight we stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling close to 30 degrees. Overall, not a bad start to the work week with just a few light shower chances along with warmer conditions. Tuesday we will being to dry out but still a few isolated showers are not out of the question before sunshine returns mid week.

Wednesday, high pressure builds in which keeps us dry and allows clouds to decrease. Highs remain in the mid to lower 40s under partly sunny skies. However our next storm system moves in late Wednesday night and into Thursday, this will be accompanied by a pretty big patterns change as we head into the weekend and next week. The chance for rain and snow showers looks possible Thursday with highs back in the 30s. Overnight lows Thursday night could fall into the teens as cooler air filters in behind this system.

Friday and next weekend looking a bit unsettled with some sunshine Friday before rain and snow chances arrive this weekend along with cooler temperatures. Staying near Freezing Friday, in the 30s on Saturday and even in the 20s on Sunday. This cooler pattern is something we will have to track as we get closer.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: WINTRY MIX/SNOW & WINDY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

