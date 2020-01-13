Forecast Discussion 1/13/20 PM: Chance for light showers Tuesday, more shower chances this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 13TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 13TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:58 PM

Clouds continuing Monday night with an isolated shower/flurry possible. Clouds keeping in some heat overnight with temperatures falling near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

Breaks in cloud cover early Tuesday before a weak disturbance brings a chance for light showers by the afternoon. Any rainfall during the day staying light, under 0.10″. Despite the clouds, a breezy southerly wind will help temperatures into the low to mid 40s for the afternoon. Any showers taper Tuesday night. Lows near 30 degrees.

High pressure keeping things quiet Wednesday. Seeing a mix of sun and clouds for the day along with dry weather. Highs Wednesday again into the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds overnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Lows Wednesday night near 30 degrees.

Low pressure moves into the region late Wednesday night and continuing to impact us through Thursday. Chance for both rain and snow showers for the day. Models suggest snow squalls possible, with gusty northwest winds. A cold front moves through with this system, which will drop our temperatures for the end of the workweek. Highs Thursday in the 30s, then highs Friday in the 20s. Mainly dry for Friday. Although it is too early in the week to tell details, there is potential for another storm system to impact the region this weekend with accumulating snowfall. At this early vantage point, low pressure moving into the region early this weekend brings snow for Saturday with a wintry mix also possible. Showers then linger for Sunday. Windy both Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 46

TUESDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: CHANCE EARLY SHOWER. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 4

