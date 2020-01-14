Forecast Discussion 1/14/20 AM: Mostly cloudy with shower chances arriving this evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Some breaks in the cloud cover are possible today ahead of a weaker disturbance that will bring a showers chance later this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies remain with temperatures warming above average once again into the mid 40s. Any rainfall accumulation looks light, and less than a tenth of an inch. Winds become breezy out of the south as well helping to keep us on the warmer side. Lows tonight remain near 30 degrees.

High pressure moves in for Wednesday, helping to keep us dry and deliver some much needed sunshine. Sunshine & clouds are in store Wednesday with high temperatures staying warm, in the mid 40s. Clouds will however start to increase overnight as our next chance for showers arrives into Thursday. Temperatures Wednesday night fall once again close to 30 degrees. As we get int Thursday there is a chance for rain and snow showers possible through the day. Current model guidance shows a few snow squalls possible as winds become gusty out of the northwest. As a cold front moves through temperatures drop and a pattern change takes place. Highs Thursday in the 30s, and only reaching into the 20s for Friday.

We are mainly dry Friday with some sunshine returning, before the potential for a system arrives into Saturday. It is still too early for specific details, however there is the potential for snowfall accumulation with this event. We still need to figure out how much warm air will be in place, which is dependent on the track of the system. The more warm air, the more rain, the more south it goes helping to draw in cooler air means more snow. Right now it looks snow and a wintry mix are possible. Showers look to linger into Sunday with windy conditions.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STAYING DRY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/ RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY. PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/ WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

