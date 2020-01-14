Forecast Discussion 1/14/20 PM: Dry Wednesday afternoon, showers return into Thursday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 14TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 14TH: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

A weak disturbance brings added cloud cover late day Tuesday and a chance for light showers through the evening. Patchy drizzle to a flurry still possible overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

High pressure building into the region allows for decreasing cloud cover through Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns for the afternoon along with dry weather. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds overnight as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Chance for showers returns after sunset, starting as rainfall. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 30s.

Low pressure moves into the region late Wednesday night and continuing to impact us through Thursday. Cold front moves through early in the morning allowing for colder temperatures into the afternoon. Rain showers very early, mixing with and turning to snow through the morning hours. Models suggest snow squalls possible, with gusty northwest winds. Winds will gust over 30 mph through the morning as the cold front moves through, then sustained winds 15-25 mph through the afternoon. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 30s dropping through the 20s through the afternoon. Showers linger Thursday night with lows near 10 degrees. Drying out early Friday with partial sunshine for the afternoon. Highs Friday near 20 degrees and lows near 10 degrees.

Although it is too early in the week to tell details, there is potential for another storm system to impact the region this weekend with accumulating snowfall. At this early vantage point, low pressure moving into the region early this weekend brings snow by Saturday afternoon with a wintry mix also possible. Snow continues through the overnight, then showers linger for Sunday. Windy both Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: CHANCE EARLY SHOWER. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 21 LOW: 1

