Forecast Discussion 1/15/20 AM: Sunshine today with showers entering tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:01 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! We are now half way through the week and still dealing with above average temperatures. Highs today reach into the mid 40s with sunshine returning with high pressure helping to keep us dry this morning and early afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight as our next weather maker moves into the region. The chance for showers returns around dinner time tonight in the form of rain as low temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s tonight. Low pressure will being to move into the region late tonight and into Thursday allowing cooler air to filter into the region.

Thursday rain showers become snow showers as a cold front moves through early in the morning allowing for cooler air to filter in. Models are still showing a few snow squalls possible, along with gusty winds out of the northwest, gusting over 30 mph at times through the morning with sustained winds of 15-25 mph. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 30s before falling into the 20s for the afternoon and close to 10 degrees overnight. Showers linger into Thursday night before we dry out into Friday with partly sunny skies for the afternoon and high temperatures actually below average, near 20 degrees and lows near 10 degrees late Friday night.

There is a potential for another storm this weekend that could bring accumulating snowfall to the Twin Tiers. Right now it looks like low pressure will bring snow arriving Saturday afternoon, with a wintry mix possible into the overnight and early Sunday. Snow showers would then linger Sunday with windy conditions. A few models show around 2-4″ of accumulation , while others show slightly higher amounts. This is something we will have to really fine tune and give official numbers when things are in higher agreement.

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/WINTRY MIX & WINDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

