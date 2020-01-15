Forecast Discussion 1/15/20 PM: Wind Advisory in effect Thursday for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 15TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 15TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:01 PM

*Wind Advisory in effect Thursday*

Increasing clouds Wednesday evening as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Chance for showers returns after sunset, starting as rainfall. Temperatures overnight holding steady in the 30s.

Low pressure moves into the region late Wednesday night and continues to impact us through Thursday. Rain showers mixing with and turning to snow early in the morning, then lingering lake-effect through the afternoon and evening. Models suggest snow squalls possible, with gusty northwest winds. Winds will gust over 40 mph through the afternoon and evening, with sustained winds 15-25 mph. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 30s, dropping through the 20s through the afternoon. Wind chill values through the afternoon in the teens and single digits at times. Showers linger Thursday night with lows near 10 degrees.

Drying out early Friday with partial sunshine for the afternoon. Highs Friday near 20 degrees and lows near 10 degrees.

Models coming into better agreement on how the weekend is going to play out. It looks like light to moderate snow develops by late morning and afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight. This does look like a mainly snow event, but there is potential for a wintry mix by the evening. Cold front passes early Sunday and we see lingering lake-effect through the day. At this early vantage point, snowfall totals range from 2-6″ Saturday into early Sunday. This number still may change as we get closer to the weekend. Windy both Saturday and Sunday with highs near freezing.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 37

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

LOW: 12

FRIDAY: CHANCE EARLY SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 5

