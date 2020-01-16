Forecast Discussion 1/16/20 AM: Snow showers with gusty winds Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16TH: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:02 PM

*Wind Advisory in effect TODAY*

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A low pressure system is moving through the region today as a cold front passes us. This will bring rain showers transitioning over into snow showers this morning with lingering lake enhanced showers through the afternoon and evening. A few snow squalls are also possible with gusty winds out of the northwest. Gusts of over 40 mph are possible along with sustained winds of 15-25 mph. Temperatures start off today in the mid to upper 30s but fall into the 20s by the afternoon. This could lead to some slippery conditions on any untreated surfaces. Wind chill values this afternoon could fall into the teens and single digits at times. Showers linger tonight with lows falling close to 10 degrees.

Friday we being to dry out with some sunshine mixed with clouds as we approach the afternoon. Temperatures are actually below average to end the work week, reaching near 20 degrees for highs. Overnight lows once again near 10 degrees Friday night. We then turn our attention to our next system this weekend that could bring accumulating snow.

This weekends forecast is still looking a bit uncertain. Moderate snow looks to develop towards late Saturday morning and into the afternoon. This looks to continue through the evening and overnight. But there is a potential for a wintry mix by the evening. A cold front then passes very early Sunday, locking in the cooler temperatures as we then see lake enhanced snow showers through the day. Right now it looks like a widespread 2-6″ of snowfall accumulation Saturday and into Sunday. Windy conditions remain this weekend with much cooler air for early next week, as we remain in the 20s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 37

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

LOW: 12

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 23 LOW: 6

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 7

