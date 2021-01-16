Forecast Discussion 1/16/2021 PM: Windy & chilly Sunday with a chance for snow, gray skies continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17th: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:02 PM

Cloudy skies continuing to dominate the Twin Tiers and that is going to be the case for this upcoming week as well. Today we saw some lingering flurries this morning that tapered off with highs in the very upper-30s. Tonight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-20s, which is higher than average by about 14 degrees.

A very similar day expected tomorrow with highs once again in the upper-30s. Windy conditions are expected so the wind chill will likely be in the 20s for most of the day. Wind out of the west 5-15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 likely. There is a chance for some snow showers during the day on Sunday, it will not amount to much but will be annoying. Lows tomorrow night drop to the upper-20s, again staying above average for this time of year.

Starting off the week with clouds skies continuing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs once again in the upper-30s but this will be the start of a downward trend in terms of highs. There is a chance for snow, again not amounting to much. Lows Monday night drop to the mid-20s.

Temperatures drop closer to average for the rest of the week, lows dropping into the teens some nights.

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW LATE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

