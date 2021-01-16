Forecast Discussion 1/16/21 AM: Snow showers wrapping up early then a cloudy Saturday
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 16th: 33°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 16th: 15°
SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM
SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:02 PM
Steady snow tapering to lingering showers for the mid morning Saturday. System pulls east, but wrap-around moisture leading to stray showers through late day. Mainly cloudy and slightly cooler, otherwise. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 30s with a breezy northwest wind 5-15 mph. Lows near 30 degrees. Stray showers possible on Sunday as winds stay in favor of lake-effect, out of the west/northwest 10-20 mph. Highs into the mid to upper 30s, but wind chill temperatures mainly into the 20s. Overnight lows near 30 degrees.
Chance for light showers continues Monday as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Few flurries around on Tuesday. Mainly cloudy as we go through the next workweek.
SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER & BREEZY
HIGH: 38 LOW: 29
SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 39 LOW: 29
MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 37 LOW: 26
TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES
HIGH: 35 LOW: 23
WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE
HIGH: 31 LOW: 21
THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 38 LOW: 26
FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 33 LOW: 20
Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter
Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter