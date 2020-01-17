Forecast Discussion 1/17/20 AM: Sunshine today with snowfall this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:03 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! High pressure builds in today which means cloud will being to decrease through the morning giving way to sunshine for the afternoon hours. We also remain dry, with unseasonably cold temperatures through the afternoon as high temperatures only reach close to 20 degrees. Clouds will being to increase tonight ahead of our next storm system that will impact us this weekend. Mostly cloudy late tonight with temperatures frigid, in the single digits for many locations.

Saturday our next system arrives, models are starting to agree much more as we get closer and now mainly agreeing on snowfall to being late Saturday morning, moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon. It does look a wintry mix is possible late Saturday night and early Sunday, this will mean less snowfall for anyone who does transition over. Most seeing around 2-5 inches, highest amounts in northeast Pa. Close to 1-3 inches for eastern and central portions of the Southern Tier as mixing is more likely. A cold front then passes early Sunday, meaning lingering lake effect snowfall will stick with us through the afternoon. Windy conditions both Saturday and Sunday will cause blowing snow along with temperatures topping off right near freezing.

Early next week is looking on the chilly side, with below average temperatures. Monday we top off in the mid 20s with a few snow showers and cloudy skies. Tuesday highs near 20 with overnight lows in the single digits once again but we being to dry out into mid week. By Wednesday and Thursday it looks like some sunshine will return, however temperatures look to remain cold, in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday and low to mid 30s on Thursday.

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE DEVELOPS, COLD.

HIGH: 22

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE.

LOW: 8

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY.

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW FLURRIES.

HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

