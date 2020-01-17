Forecast Discussion 1/17/20 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:03 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Twin Tiers Saturday*

A storm system moving into the region leads to increasing clouds Friday night. Frigid temperatures continue with lows into the single digits.

A frontal system moving into the region this weekend bringing snowfall to the Twin Tiers. Moderate to heavy snow develops by mid to late morning, then steady snow continuing through the afternoon and evening. Steady precipitation tapers to scattered showers for the overnight. This does look like a mainly snow event, but there is potential for sleet and freezing rain to mix in during the evening and early overnight as the warm front passes the region. Winds out of the south with gusts over 20 mph into the evening helping to warm us up slightly. Highs Saturday near freezing. Cold front quick to move through for the overnight into early Sunday, allowing for dropping temperatures through mid day. Highs Sunday near freezing. Winds turning to out of the northwest gusting over 20 mph following the cold front, working in favor of lingering lake-effect snow showers through the rest of the day. Total snowfall for most of us this weekend will be 2-5″, while northeast Pa. into the central Southern Tier will see closer to 1-3″. Areas seeing less snowfall will see more of a wintry mix take place.

Dealing with lingering lake-effect snow showers into early next week. Highs early next week into the 20s, below average for this time of the year.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY

HIGH: 33

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & CHANCE WINTRY MIX. WINDY

LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

