Forecast Discussion 1/17/2021 PM: Chance for snow overnight, limited sunshine this week
AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18th: 33°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18th: 15°
MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM
MONDAY SUNSET: 5:03 PM
Not a lot going on this weekend, which is totally fine by me. Cloudy skies have stayed dominant in the Twin Tiers, that has been something we have grown accustomed to. Highs today hit the very low-40s but only briefly in the afternoon before dropping back into the 30s. Lows tonight will stay in the 30s, dropping to just around freezing. There is a chance for some snow overnight.
Snow chances continue tomorrow, you may see some rain mix in with it with highs in the upper-30s possible. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in the area, a similar situation from this morning happen as we saw some glimpses of sunshine that were quickly overtaken. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the mid-20s. We will start to get colder going forward.
The mid-30s for highs on Tuesday with some flurries possible and mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday, highs below average for the first time in a good while.
MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 38 LOW: 25
TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SOME FLURRIES POSSIBLE
HIGH: 35 LOW: 21
WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF FLURRIES
HIGH: 27 LOW: 15
THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 35 LOW: 26
FRIDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES
HIGH: 36 LOW: 20
SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE
HIGH: 28 LOW: 14
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 27 LOW: 18
