Forecast Discussion 1/17/2021 PM: Chance for snow overnight, limited sunshine this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 18th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 18th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:03 PM

Not a lot going on this weekend, which is totally fine by me. Cloudy skies have stayed dominant in the Twin Tiers, that has been something we have grown accustomed to. Highs today hit the very low-40s but only briefly in the afternoon before dropping back into the 30s. Lows tonight will stay in the 30s, dropping to just around freezing. There is a chance for some snow overnight.

Snow chances continue tomorrow, you may see some rain mix in with it with highs in the upper-30s possible. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in the area, a similar situation from this morning happen as we saw some glimpses of sunshine that were quickly overtaken. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the mid-20s. We will start to get colder going forward.

The mid-30s for highs on Tuesday with some flurries possible and mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday, highs below average for the first time in a good while.

MONDAY: CHANCE SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SOME FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF FLURRIES

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 18



Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter