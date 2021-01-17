Forecast Discussion 1/17/21 AM: Flurries and windy for your Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17th: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:03 PM

Waking up to temperatures in the lower 30s. Sunday we will see highs once again in the upper-30s. Windy conditions are expected so the wind chill will likely be in the 20s for most of the day. Wind out of the west 5-15 miles per hour with gusts over 20 miles per hour is likely. There is a chance for snow flurries throughout the day on Sunday, some higher elevations in Steuben county could so some more activity as the lake effect snow machine has turned on and will be with us for the next couple of days. Lows Sunday night drop to the upper-20s, again staying above average for this time of year.

Starting off the week with clouds skies continuing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs once again in the upper-30s but this will be the start of a downward trend in terms of highs. There is a chance for snow, again not amounting to much. Lows Monday night drop to the mid-20s.

Temperatures drop closer to average for the rest of the week, lows dropping into the teens some nights with the chance for snow showers most days.

SUNDAY: CHANCE FOR FLURRIES. WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

