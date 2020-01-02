Forecast Discussion 1/2/20 PM: Above average temps continue into weekend, rain also returning







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2ND: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2ND: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Increasing mid and high level clouds for late day Thursday as our next weather-maker pushes into the region. Staying dry through midnight, then a chance for light showers into the predawn hours Friday. Otherwise, cloudy overnight and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

The region between two frontal systems Friday. First system impacting the region bringing rain into the morning hours Friday, then chance for showers through the remainder of the day and overnight. Rainfall amounts for the day under 0.25″. Cloudy Friday with highs mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows into the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure again impacting the region Saturday. Rain becomes likely into the morning and afternoon. Additional rain staying under 0.50″. Highs Saturday into the 40s. Colder air working into the region for late day, allowing lingering rain to turn over to snowfall. At this early vantage point, it looks like 1-2″ of snow possible from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. This could change as models come into better agreement going into the weekend. Lows Saturday night near 30 degrees.

Lingering showers early Sunday, then a break for the afternoon. Highs Sunday into the 30s. A clipper system moves into the region Sunday night into Monday, bringing more showers into early next week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 47

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





