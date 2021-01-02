Forecast Discussion 1/2/2021 PM: Winter Weather Advisory, snow and sleet Sunday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3rd: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3rd: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

It has been a wet start to the first weekend of the new year with some rain and sleet this morning, turning to all rain by the middle part of the day. Cloudy skies have also dominated with highs in the low-40s recorded. We’ll stay mainly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-20s, staying above average this evening.

Tomorrow is a messy situation to finish off the weekend. Beginning with some snow and sleet likely during the morning hours that will impact travel conditions, it is recommended you not travel tomorrow morning. Conditions may improve during the midday as the sleet transitions into the rain, but the snow may be sticking around with highs in the upper-30s possible. It will struggle to warm tomorrow to many places may only see the mid-30s. Tomorrow night, a chance for continued snowfall with lows in the upper-20s.

Monday may see some of those flurries lingering by the morning and any moisture will likely freeze overnight Sunday into Monday. Temperatures have the chance to reach the low-40s on Monday despite cloud cover expected to continue dominating the skies. Lows Monday night drop to the upper-20s again, above average.

Not seeing much sunshine this week at all. Some cold polar air moves into the region during the later part of the week.

SUNDAY: MORNING SNOW & SLEET. THEN RAIN & SNOW.

HIGH: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: CHANCE FOR SNOW

LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRIES MAY LINGER

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE OF MIXED SHOWERS. CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter