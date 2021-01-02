Forecast Discussion 1/2/21 AM: Lingering showers otherwise remaining cloudy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 2nd: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 2nd: 16°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

After some overnight sleet and ice Friday night, temperatures have warmed turning all precipitation to rain for the morning hours. Side streets are still slick so use caution. Chance for showers then lingers Saturday before high pressure dries us out for late day. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy. Winds out of the northwest for the afternoon 5-15 mph. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Another disturbance moves through on Sunday bringing the chance showers. Expecting mainly a wet snow for this evening, but a little sleet and freezing rain may also mix in. Potential for a quick coating of snow through late day, average amounts of 1-3″, isolated higher amounts possible into higher elevations. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 30s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Lingering light showers/flurries possible into Monday morning, then drying out. Highs Monday near 40 degrees. Stray flurry around into midweek. Highs mainly into the 30s.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRIES MAY LINGER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

