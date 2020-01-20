Forecast Discussion 1/20/20 AM: Some sunshine with chilly temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 20TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 20TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:07 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A few snow showers could linger this morning, with side roads on the slick side this morning plan some extra time to warm up that car a take it a bit slow this morning. High temperatures today remain cold, only in the lower 20s. Clouds being to decrease late morning giving way to some sunshine for your afternoon as high pressure builds in. Quiet weather sticks with us tonight with mostly cloudy skies developing and temperatures falling into the teens for overnight lows. Overall, a mainly dry forecast but on the chilly side so bundle up!

Tuesday we remain mostly cloudy, but dry along with temperatures slightly warmer back close to 30 degrees through the afternoon. The warming trend sticks with us into Wednesday as highs climb back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Thursday. We see sunshine mixed with some cloud cover return too as we get into mid week. These above average temperatures return and remain into Friday and Saturday. Warming into the mid to lower 40s. This will help with some melting of any snowfall we have seen the past few days across the Twin Tiers.

Next weekend looking a bit unsettled again, but with temperatures on the warmer side Saturday we could be watching a mainly rain event to start the weekend with a few snow showers lingering Sunday. Things can still chance 6 to 7 days out however, so stay tuned!

MONDAY: SHOWERS LINGER EARLY, AFTERNOON SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 24

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 9

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMING TREND!

HIGH: 37 LOW:14

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

