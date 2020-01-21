Forecast Discussion 1/21/20 AM: Dry conditions continue with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21ST: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:08 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Winds out of the northwest keep some cloud cove with us today as lake enhanced cloud cover forms. A few flurries are possible but most stay dry. We remain near average for temperatures today, with highs topping off right near 40 degrees. So still needing the winter gear for today, along with the sunglasses at times. Clouds being to decrease tonight with calming winds, this will allow temperatures to fall to around 10 degrees for overnight lows.

The dry stretch continues into Wednesday with high pressure building in. Mostly sunny skies return with winds turning out of the southwest, helping to warm us up above average! Highs on Wednesday climb back above freezing, topping off in the mid to upper 30s. Lows overnight Wednesday are still chilly in the low to mid teens. Thursday we remain dry but clouds start to increase with higher level clouds moving their way in, acting to filter some of that sunshine into late week. However southerly flow remains and warms us up even more into Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 40s both days.

The chance for rain and snow arrives on Saturday with showers lingering into Sunday. Highs this weekend in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees, we will get a better idea of what to expect this weekend as we get closer and can really define how warm or cool we will be. Otherwise, enjoy this dry stretch of weather and some sunshine!

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE, A FEW FLURRIES.

HIGH: 30

TUESDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter