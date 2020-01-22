Forecast Discussion 1/22/20 AM: Mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22ND: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:09 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! High pressure takes control today which means dry conditions and sunshine returning for all of us! Mostly sunny morning and early afternoon with a few clouds increasing late evening and into tonight making it on the more partly cloudy side. Temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon as winds turn out of the south. Tonight clear skies with a few clouds will allow temperatures to fall back into the teens, so another chilly night – make sure to bundle up if you are heading out late. Otherwise we stay dry and quiet into late week.

Thursday a few more high level clouds roll in, acting to filter sunshine at times but we stay dry. Highs warm even more back into the low 40s both Thursday and Friday. We do become mostly cloudy into Friday as our next storm system approaches, but looking dry for any afternoon plans on your Friday and a decent, quiet end to the work week. Temperatures will being to fall back, closer to average as we move into the weekend.

Our next storm system looks to arrive on Saturday, starting as some light snow, transitioning over into a mixture of rain and snow before ending as some light snowfall late Saturday and lingering into Sunday. There is a potential for accumulating snow but it is still a bit too early to tell, as model guidance is all over the place with the track of this storm. Stay tuned for any updates we receive, temperatures do look to remain in the 30s all weekend however.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, WARMER.

HIGH: 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 13

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

