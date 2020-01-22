Forecast Discussion 1/22/20 PM: Dry end to the workweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22ND: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:09 PM

High pressure continuing to be the main weather-maker through the end of the workweek. Mid and high level clouds overhead for Wednesday night and staying dry. Lows near 10 degrees.

Some upper-level moisture leading to increasing mid and high level clouds for Thursday. Still, we stay dry and mild for late January temperatures. Southerly winds through the afternoon helping temperatures into the low to mid 40s for highs. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper teens, seasonable for overnight lows. Staying dry for Friday with thickening cloud cover. Highs Friday into the 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees.

Watching another area of low pressure set to impact the region this weekend. This system will be temperature dependent, meaning whether we see rain versus snow. At this early vantage point, we are leaning on the warmer side, so expecting more rain than snow. Although, there is potential to still see some snow accumulation. Again, temperatures will play a big role in what we see. At this early vantage point, totals for valley locations look like 1-3″ while higher elevations may get closer to 2-5″ of snowfall. We’ll know more as we get closer to the weekend and models start to align a little better.

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 16

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE PM MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

