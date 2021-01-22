Forecast Discussion 1/22/21 AM: Snow showers and windy to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 22nd: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 22nd: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:09 PM

Mainly cloudy and windy end to the workweek. Winds staying in favor of lake-effect snow showers, out of the west/northwest on Friday. Potential for a snow squall for the morning and afternoon, which may drop a quick inch of snowfall. Overall snowfall for the day generally under 1″, but localized higher amounts possible in any areas that experience a snow squall. Blowing snow also the case, which means reduced visibility. Sustained winds 10-20 mph for the afternoon and gusts of 25 mph or more also possible. Chance for showers continues for the day and overnight. Highs near freezing and wind chill temperatures into the 20s for the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chill temperatures for the overnight into the single digits at times.

Colder weekend ahead with highs only into the upper teens to lower 20s Saturday. Staying windy, which will drop wind chill temperatures into the teens and single digits through the day. Lingering snowfall tapers, then late day breaks in clouds. Lows in the single digits to mid teens, but wind chill temperatures may drop below zero degrees late. Seeing a little more sunshine Sunday. Highs into the 20s, then overnight lows in the teens. Keeping an eye on next week’s forecast as another storm system moves into the region. Recent model runs keeping this system to our south, but still keeping a low-end chance for snowfall early next week.

FRIDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS WITH SNOW SQUALL POTENTIAL

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 22 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

MONDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 5

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter