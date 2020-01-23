Forecast Discussion 1/23/20 AM: Partly sunny with above average temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! We stay dry for your day today waking up to some sunshine as high to mid level clouds being to move in for the late morning and afternoon. This will act to filter the sunshine a but, keeping us on the partly cloudy side of things before becoming mostly cloudy into tonight. Temperature forecast remains above average for this afternoon. Waking up to chilly temps but we warm up nicely into the lower 40s today and then back close to 20 degrees for overnight lows. Cloud cover helping to keep us a bit warmer tonight along with winds out of the south into Friday.

Friday we look mainly dry again, but mostly cloudy as our next storm system moves in. Temperatures remain near 40 degrees for highs to end the work week. As this storm system approaches, a few rain showers are possible Friday evening with rain and snow chances late Friday night as temperatures fall close to freezing. We then watch this storm system move in for the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast is still a bit up in the air as models are still not fully agreeing with the exact track of the system. At this point things are trending on the warmer side with more rain expected than snowfall. Higher elevations towards the west look most likely to see more accumulating snowfall. Depending on temperatures, we could see freezing rain, snow, ice, sleet but right now valley locations look to pick up around 1-2 inches with higher elevations closer to 2-4 inches. Stay up to date with the latest details as we continue to fine tune this forecast, things can always change drastically as we remain a few days out.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 19

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE MIX.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS, BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

