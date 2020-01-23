Forecast Discussion 1/23/20 PM: Chance for rain and snow this weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Some upper-level moisture leading to mid and high level clouds for the end of the workweek. Staying dry Thursday night and seasonably cold. Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Thickening cloud cover for Friday ahead of our next weather-maker. Southerly winds through the afternoon helping temperatures into the low to mid 40s for highs, slightly above average for this time of the year. Lows Friday night near 30 degrees. Chance for a freezing rain and rain mix returns late.

Watching another area of low pressure set to impact the region this weekend. This system will be temperature dependent, meaning whether we see rain versus snow. At this early vantage point, we are leaning on the warmer side, so expecting more rain than snow. Rainfall amounts near 1″ for most of the area, localized higher amounts possible especially into the Northern Tier. Still, there is potential to still see some snow accumulation. Models now showing 0-1″ of snowfall for valley locations through Saturday night, while higher elevations may get closer to 1-3″ of snowfall. Showers will linger for Sunday as we deal with wrap-around moisture with this system. Otherwise, highs both Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees. Overnight lows near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE WINTRY MIX

LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





