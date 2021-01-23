Forecast Discussion 1/23/2021 PM: Cold air in the Twin Tiers, snow chances on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24th: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:10 PM

It is a cold Saturday in the Twin Tiers and breezy conditions just made it feel worse. Some lake effect snow showers have moved through, but nothing really amounted to anything with them. Highs only in the mid-20s with some sunshine here and there. Tonight, breezy conditions will remain, slightly less so though with lows in the upper teens, but it will feel like the single digits at times due to the wind.

Tomorrow, a similar situation in terms of snow with a slight chance of it will be lake effect if it happens. Highs tomorrow are expected to hit the upper-20s and partly sunny skies. This is colder than average for this time of year and that will be a running trend this week. Northwest wind at the normal level, so when it does blow it will feel colder once again. Lows tomorrow night drop to the low-double digits.

Monday is when things get interesting. Highs right near freezing for Monday with partly sunny skies once again, but turning cloudy during the afternoon. A low-pressure system will be approaching the area during the day. Lows Monday night drop to the low-20s due to cloud cover and snow moves in during the late hours.

That low-pressure moves just south of the Twin Tiers bringing snow to the area Monday night and throughout Tuesday. It is still too early to discuss accumulation in an accurate way but things are not looking to be noteworthy, however that is subject to change.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLT. CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SNOW MOVES IN LATE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. PEEKS OF SUNSHINE, MAYBE.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 11

