Forecast Discussion 1/23/21 AM: Single digit wind chills Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23rd: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23rd: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Cold and windy start to the weekend. Highs Saturday only into the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Strong winds will drop wind chill temperatures into the single digits through the day. Lingering snowfall tapers, then late day breaks in clouds. Lows in the single digits to mid teens, but wind chill temperatures may drop below zero degrees late.

Seeing a little more sunshine Sunday. Highs into the mid to upper 20s, then overnight lows into the teens. Keeping an eye on next week’s forecast as another storm system moves into the region. Recent model runs know showing this system tracking farther north into our area. At this early vantage point, there is potential for accumulating snow into Tuesday. This will be something to watch as we head into early next week.

SATURDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 23 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

MONDAY: FILTERED SUN. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

