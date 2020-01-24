Forecast Discussion 1/24/20 AM: Mostly cloudy, warm today ahead of snow and rain chances this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Cloud cover continues to thicken as we progress through your Friday afternoon. Luckily low pressure is still far enough away from our region that we will be staying on the cloudy side with mainly dry conditions. Winds out of the south will help keep us above average with highs in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight we remain mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible. Lows falling close to 30 degrees with freezing rain and a wintry mix also possible late.

Saturday, low pressure is set to move across the Twin Tiers. This system is very dependent on the temperatures forecast as we could either see snow or rainfall. Right now, things are looking to remain on the warmer side with more rain expected than snowfall. Rainfall amounts will top off near an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Some snowfall accumulation is still possible however, it does not look to be too significant. Valley areas could pick up a coating to an inch through Saturday night, with higher elevations seeing closer to 1-3 inches of snow. Showers look to linger into Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will both be near 40 degrees and overnight lows falling close to 30 degrees.

Early next week a few snow shower chances exist, otherwise mainly dry with some sunshine. Temperatures look to remain at or above average, in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees before we cool back down to average mid to late next week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE WINTRY MIX

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FEW FLURRIES.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

