Forecast Discussion 1/24/20 PM: Wintry mix turning to rain and snow this weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24TH: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Thickening cloud cover for Friday ahead of our next weather-maker. Spotty light shower possible for the evening, then watching a wintry mix arrive late overnight into the predawn hours Saturday. Lows Friday night near freezing.

The system moving in this weekend will be temperature dependent, meaning whether we see rain versus snow. We are leaning on the warmer side, though, so expecting more rain than snow. For the onset of precipitation into early Saturday morning, we see a freezing rain/rain/and slushy snow mix. Precipitation turning to all rainfall for the afternoon as temperatures warm into the low 40s for highs. Gusty south winds over 20 mph for the afternoon, working in favor of the warmer than average temperatures. Steady rain tapering to showers for the evening and through the overnight. Rain mixes with and turns to snowfall as temperatures cool to near freezing for overnight lows. Showers will linger for Sunday as we deal with wrap-around moisture with this system. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees with breezy west winds. Rainfall amounts for the weekend near 1″ for most of the area, localized higher amounts possible especially into the Northern Tier. Light glazing of ice also possible, especially for Saturday morning. Still, there is potential to still see a slushy snow accumulation. Models now showing 0-1″ of snowfall for valley locations through Saturday night, while higher elevations may get closer to 2″ of snowfall. Showers linger into early next week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 44

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

