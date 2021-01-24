Forecast Discussion 1/24/2021 PM: Cold overnight, clouds increase tomorrow with snow on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 25th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 25th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Another cold one for this weekend here in the Twin Tiers, at least some sunshine showed up this afternoon. Highs today only hit the mid and upper 20s, thankfully it hasn’t been as windy as yesterday. Tonight, lows will drop to the low and mid-teens while wind stays light and variable. Partly cloudy skies overnight are expected.

We’ll start the week off cold with morning lows in the low-teens possible. Some sunshine to start the week so it will look nicer than it will feel. Highs Monday should reach the low-30s, right near average for this time of year. Clouds will increase throughout the day eventually turning clouds by the evening. Tomorrow night is when things start to ramp up a little with lows in the low-20s. Snow will likely start moving in during the overnight hours.

Tuesday will see snow likely throughout most of the day. Highs in the low-30s, right at freezing. Models are starting to hone in on accumulation amounts, which we are expecting in our viewing area, 3-5 inches. Some higher amounts are possible in higher elevation areas, most everyone should see up to 4 or 5 inches. I would be surprised if that changed much between now and then but that is always subject to change.

Cold for the rest of the week with lows creeping into the single digits.

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. SNOW CHANCE LATE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: FLURRIES LINGER. CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 37 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter