Forecast Discussion 1/24/21 AM: Quiet Sunday before a early week snow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 24th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 24th: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Temperatures Sunday morning are in the upper teens thanks to some cloud cover keeping us warmer than the rest of New York. Feels like temperatures are in the single digits to even below zero in some locations. Highs Sunday are expected to hit the upper-20s and mostly cloudy skies. This is colder than average for this time of year and that will be a running trend this week. Northwest wind at the normal level, so when it does blow it will feel colder once again. Lows Sunday night drop to the low-double digits.

Monday is when things get interesting. Highs right near freezing for Monday with partly sunny skies once again, but turning cloudy during the afternoon. A low-pressure system will be approaching the area during the day. Lows Monday night drop to the low-20s due to cloud cover and snow moves in during the late hours.

That low-pressure moves just south of the Twin Tiers bringing snow to the area Monday night and throughout Tuesday. Overall snowfall accumulation between one and four inches with the highest amounts right here in the Twin Tiers.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW MOVES IN LATE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

