Forecast Discussion 1/25/2020 AM: Wet weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 25TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 25TH: 15°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 5:12 PM

Showers moving in early this morning will stick around for most of the day. Powered by a moderately strong low-pressure system to our west, the showers will be temperature-dependent, especially in the column above us. The surface to the top of the planetary boundary layer will remain above freezing until this afternoon. Below freezing temperatures above it may create mixed precipitation throughout the day, though since it will be warmer at the surface, nothing major should come of it. The PBL will drop below freezing in the afternoon, which will allow for a transition to a very wet and slushy snowfall with minor accumulation possible, slightly more accumulation in places with higher elevation. Most of the area should expect less than an inch, high elevations may see an inch to two. High temperatures today will hit the lower 40s. Lows tonight in the low 30s with snow showers continuing.

This system will continue to move to our north bringing snow showers to tomorrow as well, mainly in the morning. As we go through the day, snow will turn to more rain and mixed precip. High temperatures will be in the low 40s once again. Not much, if any accumulation is expected from this, the higher elevations may some accumulation. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s.

Shower chances continue into the beginning of the workweek, starting as snow chances and transitioning into rain chances as the temperature increases into the upper 30s. The chances drop off as we get into the afternoon hours. Lows Monday night will drop to the very low 30s.

The rest of the week is appearing to be dry, with temperatures hovering around average for this time of year. Some sunshine will make appearances here and there. For those with carpet, static shocks will be prevalent through most of this week.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LINGER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

