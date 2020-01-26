Forecast Discussion 1/26/2020 AM: More wet weather, drying out midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 26TH: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:14 PM

A gross and icy Saturday has lead to a somewhat treacherous Sunday morning in terms of travel conditions. Icy spots on roadways and sidewalks are very possible this morning and could stick around until the mid-later parts of the morning. Lingering snow showers this morning then a possible change over to mixed precipitation if temperatures warm up enough aloft. Highs today will hit the upper 30s and will have trouble getting there with any sort of haste. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 20s with lingering snow flurries. Not expecting much in terms of accumulation, however, higher elevations may see some light accumulations if the precipitation doesn’t turn over to a mix quickly enough.

Tomorrow sees more chances of precipitation starting with the snow variety then changing over to a mixed precip if temperatures warm enough. Highs in the upper 30s again and staying cloudy. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-20s with chances of snow and freezing rain going into the evening hours.

We start to get colder heading into the middle parts of the week, we will also start drying out. Cloudy conditions will persist Tuesday with a very slight chance of precipitation. Highs in the mid-30s expected. Low temperatures Tuesday night will continue getting colder in the lower 20s.

If you have carpet, get ready to shock yourself every 5 or so seconds because when it dries out in the winter, it really gets dry. Temperatures will get very cold for a couple of days with some sunshine returning. Friday we start to warm up again as another system starts to work into the area.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. PM FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS! COLD

HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CLOUDS INCREASE. PM SHOWER CHANCE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter