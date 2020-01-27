Forecast Discussion 1/27/20 AM: Showers linger with cloudy skies to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Temperatures are on the mild side this morning, in the 30s for many of us along with a few snow showers. We will warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies remain for us along with a few snow and rain showers this afternoon. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected. Overall, a slightly warmer than average start to the week with snow showers lingering into tonight. Overnight lows stay mild as well, falling into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday a few flurries are possible through the day, but we are on a drying trend with cloud skies. Highs a few degrees cooler on Tuesday in the mid 30s, but close to where we should be this time of year. A weak cold front moves through late Tuesday. High pressure builds in behind this allowing for dry air to enter the region along with slightly cooler temperatures. Wednesday partly sunny skies return for us, with highs near freezing. Thursday we will be on the mostly sunny side of things along with highs in the mid 30s. A quiet and sunny stretch of weather through mid week as our next storm system moves in late week.

Friday clouds look to increase as shower chances arrive for the weekend, not looking at any major storm systems through the next seven days. Temperatures look to warm close to 40 degrees by weeks end.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS.

LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, STAYING DRY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

