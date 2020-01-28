Forecast Discussion 1/28/20 AM: Mostly cloudy today with a drying trend midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28TH: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:17 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A drying trend continues today, however a few rain and snow showers are still possible this afternoon. Temperatures will top off near average today in the mid 30s with winds our of the northwest 5-15 mph. This will help lock in some lake enhanced cloud cover through the day as high pressure begins to work into the region. Tonight we stay mostly cloudy, but mainly dry as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday high pressure builds in which allows clouds to decrease through late morning and the afternoon. Late day sunshine expected with temperatures peaking right in the low 30s. Wednesday night we remain cold, but where we should be this time of year with lows into the low to mid teens. Thursday and Friday are also looking dry with sunshine before clouds increase into Friday. Thursday highs will be in the 30s, before we warm back close to 40 to finish out your work week on Friday.

Our next weather maker moves in for Saturday and Sunday and looks to be in the form of some rain and snow showers depending on temperatures. Not a huge storm system, but looking like another weekend where you many want to plan your activities indoors.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/FLURRIES.

HIGH: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW FLURRIES.

LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

