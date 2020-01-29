Forecast Discussion 1/29/20 AM: Sunshine develops with dry conditions mid to late week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A few flurries linger this morning under cloudy skies. High pressure builds into the region through late morning and the afternoon. This will allow for gradual clearing by the afternoon with some sunshine returning along with dry conditions. Temperatures remain cold but seasonable for this time of year, in the low 30s. Tonight we see partly cloudy skies, allowing temperatures to fall into the low to mid teens, close to where we should be this time of year for low temperatures but still cold.

Thursday high pressure remains in control with some sunshine, a few higher level clouds filtering that sunshine at times but we remain dry. High temps on Thursday in the low to mid 30s before we climb back close to 40 degrees Friday as clouds increase into the afternoon. We then track our next weather maker moving in for this weekend, but it is not looking like it will have a major impact on our region.

Saturday and Sunday we track shower chances, but they are not looking very widespread. Temperatures Saturday near 40 degrees, a bit cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. This could mean a mixture of some rain and snow showers late Saturday and into Sunday, but not much accumulation wise is expected this weekend. We then watch dry weather return with warming temperatures into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY FLURRY, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR.

LOW: 11

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE, HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter